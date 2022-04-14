Muscat – To achieve self-sufficiency in food and attract foreign investments, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Water Resources (WAFWR) is planning to implement an integrated project for the production and marketing of vegetables and fruits in South Batinah.

Amer al Shibli, director general of the Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries and Water Resources in South Batinah, said that the directorate is currently seeking to find local investors to work on new projects for the development of the governorate.

The ministry seeks to establish an integrated system for the production and marketing of vegetables and fruits, except for dates, by establishing four collection centres, three collection and packaging centres, a model central administration building, and establishing 80 retail stores for Omani vegetables, fruits and other food items.

The directorate also seeks to establish a company for poultry, livestock and for goat milk production, as well as to find investments in the field of fish farming in partnership with the private sector.

According to Shibli, “The directorate encourages farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen to expand their projects, and to partner with the private sector to find new projects to supply the local market with various products, and to find outlets in the governorate.”

“The governorate has ten dams. We call on all segments of society to preserve the natural sources of water and follow the regulations to preserve the water supply,” said Shibli.

