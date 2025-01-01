ABU DHABI - Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, stated that the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP has surged by 57%, with projections exceeding AED210 billion.

In press statements, he added that the UAE industrial exports have experienced robust growth, increasing by 63% and are anticipated to surpass AED190 billion, since the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in 2020.

He highlighted the ‘Operation 300 bn', which aims to develop the UAE's industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. “It has been a game-changer in enhancing the in-country value and industrial production to ensure sustainable supply chains and self-sufficiency.”

Other initiatives include "Make it in the Emirates" campaign, which represents an open invitation for local and international investors, innovators and developers to join the UAE on its journey of industrial growth and serves as a reminder of the attractive value proposition of the UAE.

The minister highlighted the pivotal role of the 'Make it in the Emirates' Forum in driving sustainable economic growth. Across its first three editions, the Forum successfully identified over 2,000 products with a value of AED143 billion for local manufacturing. To date, AED7 billion in purchases have been secured, and the Forum has attracted AED20 billion in new industrial investments. The upcoming edition, set to be the largest and most comprehensive yet, will be held from 19th to 22nd May 2025 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, one of the UAE’s “Projects of the 50”, has significantly redirected expenditures into the national economy, reaching over AED300 billion with a 181% increase in spending by participating companies and entities. The programme has successfully created 19,000 private-sector jobs for Emiratis, including 2,500 jobs in advanced and service industries within one year through the ‘Industrialist Programme, he noted.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the ministry's visionary leadership in advanced technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) field. The Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) has assessed over 500 factories and certified more than 50 local assessors and 35 international assessors from 12 countries.

He added that the UAE's industrial sector fosters a highly competitive and supportive environment, solidifying its position as the region's leader in industrial competitiveness and quality infrastructure. Investors benefit from a robust ecosystem of enablers and incentives, including access to over AED19 billion in financing solutions, with a significant AED3.2 billion earmarked for cutting-edge technology projects. Furthermore, the implementation of over 28,000 national standards enhances the competitiveness of UAE products and facilitates their seamless entry into global markets.

Dr. Al Jaber indicated that the achievements made by the industry and advanced technology sector in 2024 mirror the ministry's commitment to sustainable development, bolstering national supply chains, and achieving self-reliance.