Muscat – Hydrom, the national orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy execution and green hydrogen economy development, is set to host its inaugural gH2 Investor Day in December, opening doors for select potential partners and industry leaders keen to secure an early-mover advantage in the green hydrogen sector.

The event will bring together key stakeholders from around the world to witness Oman’s progress and explore new strategic investment opportunities within one of the world’s most promising hydrogen markets.

Hydrom’s gH2 Investor Day will provide a comprehensive update on the sultanate’s green hydrogen progress, covering key projects and initiatives alongside Oman’s plans for its third auction round, expected in early 2025. Attendees will also receive an update on a groundbreaking collaboration for liquid hydrogen, marked by a Joint Study Agreement with the Port of Amsterdam. This agreement, signed during COP28 in Dubai last year, aims to establish the world’s first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen route from Oman, positioning the country as a global hub in green hydrogen exports.

“Our inaugural gH2 Investor Day is a key opportunity for global investors to join us as first-movers in establishing Oman as a leader in the green hydrogen economy,” Eng Abdulaziz Said al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, said in a press statement.

He said, “With Oman’s long-term commitment to sustainability and its strategic location between Europe and Asia, we are creating an investment landscape that offers both stability and impact, enabling our partners to confidently engage in projects that will shape the future of green energy together with Oman.”

To date, Hydrom has successfully secured eight large-scale green hydrogen projects with consortiums from 22 global companies, representing a collective investment commitment exceeding $49bn. These projects mark a significant step toward Oman’s ambitious target of producing up to 1.5mn tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

To support this growth sustainably, Hydrom launched a multi-sector ecosystem readiness programme that has generated 26 forward-thinking initiatives to ensure the sector’s resilience and scalability. These initiatives span crucial areas including permits, logistics, workforce development, and local content, laying the groundwork for a fully integrated, efficient hydrogen ecosystem. Among the programme’s outcomes has been the introduction of a ‘single permit system’ to streamline regulatory approvals, while shared infrastructure pathways enhance resource optimisation and reduce costs for developers.

Hydrom’s mandate includes setting the strategy and advising government on policies and legal framework for the hydrogen sector in addition to delineating government-owned lands earmarked for hydrogen. Hydrom is also responsible for the structuring of large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the allocation process to developers, and facilitating the development of shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries and hubs.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

