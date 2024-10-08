H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, arrived today in Kuwait, commencing an official visit to the country.

Leading a high-level delegation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed on his arrival by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, and several other leaders, senior officials and high-ranking military officers.

He highlighted the deeply rooted ties between the UAE and Kuwait, which continue to witness growth. He said that bilateral relations across various fields will grow even stronger under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also emphasised the UAE's keenness to expanding cooperation with Kuwait, building on their deep historical ties, strong bonds of collaboration, and shared aspirations for a future focused on progress and prosperity.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan will meet with several leaders and senior officials in Kuwait to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. The meetings will also explore new avenues to strengthen strategic partnerships to support the comprehensive and sustainable development goals of both nations.

Accompanying Sheikh Hamdan on the visit is a high-level delegation that includes Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

The delegation also includes Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, President of Dubai's State Security Department; Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries within the Ministry of Defence; and Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.