Shares in Asia edged higher on Tuesday, and gold kept up its record ascent as markets weighed prospects for a U.S. government shutdown that would delay the release of closely watched jobs figures.

The economic and trade uncertainty was a tailwind for gold, which reached an all-time high of $3,866.99.

Gold Prices in Oman

24K - RO48.250

22k- RO45.050

18k- RO35.750

The Australian dollar added to gains after the central bank held policy rates unchanged, as widely expected. Oil prices fell on prospects for increased production by OPEC+, while China's manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth consecutive month in September.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the government appeared "headed to a shutdown" after little progress in budget talks between President Donald Trump and Democratic opponents.

A government closure would halt the issue of key employment numbers due this week, putting the spotlight on the Labor Department's JOLTS report on August job openings due later on Tuesday.

Oil stayed weaker due to an anticipated production increase by OPEC+ and the resumption of oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region. U.S. crude fell 0.6% to $63.10 a barrel and Brent slid to $67.53 per barrel, down 0.7% on the day.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.09% at 5,525, German DAX futures slid 0.05% to 23,893, and FTSE futures fell 0.11% to 9,350. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.05% at 6,710.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was little changed at $114,289.88, while ether declined 0.7% to $4,200.85.

