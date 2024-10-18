The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) has invited GCC visitors to explore this winter the hidden gems of the European destination that is home to unspoiled landscapes, authentic culinary options, urban attractions and historical sites.

As part of its sustainably focussed narrative, ‘Germany Simply Inspiring’, the country aims to showcase its strengths among a global audience.

Enchanting Locales

Bridge of 40,000 Love Locks on the Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne to the fairytale-like Neuschwanstein Castle near Füssen in Bavaria, Germany provides an array of enchanting locales for travellers.

The country promises intimate islands, underground fairy grottos, and charming love bench trails, for a romantic journey.

Artistic Heritage

Germany harbours a rich artistic heritage depicted vividly in architectural marvels and the works of renowned 17th-century artist, Caspar David Friedrich.

Friedrich's allegorical landscapes with contemplative figures set against dramatic natural backdrops, reflect his deep connection with nature.

Deeply connected to nature, his renowned work, ‘Wanderer above the Sea of Fog’ captures nature's beauty, grandeur, and the surrounding landscapes.

For art lovers, eager to trace Friedrich's motifs, the chalk cliffs on Rügen Island and the Zittau Mountains are recommended.

In honour of his 250th birthday in 2024, there are is extensive programme of events in his hometown Greifswald, among others.

Mindful Travel

Visitors can traverse treetop trails, discover standing stones, explore silver mines, or savour the allure of the fish-route. This leisurely mode of exploration caters to families and offers experiences along the way, presenting various travel routes and scenic options for all.

Yamina Sofo, Director of Marketing & Sales Office – Gulf Countries at the GNTO, said: "Germany represents a blend of cultural richness, serene retreats, and historical treasures.

“The diverse experiences offered, from picturesque road trips to romantic journeys, make it an irresistible destination for global travellers seeking unique encounters and serene respites.

“Further, to celebrate the 250th birthday of the famous romantic painter, Caspar David Friedrich, we are encouraging art loving travellers to explore his artworks that are a true depiction of Germany’s nature and beauty."

