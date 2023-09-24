RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced that the GEA, since its inception until the first half of 2023, had received 135 million visitors in events held in 120 cities in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sheikh indicated in a report he issued on his account on the X platform, previously Twitter, that the number of licenses issued by the GEA reached more than 14,000 licenses for entertainment activities.

This is In addition to licensing more than 4,500 facilities to implement and support recreational activities in various fields related to the sector, and much more numbers that confirm progress in achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

All the achievements achieved by the General Entertainment Authority over the past years came with great and unlimited support from the wise leadership of the Kingdom, he said.

This came during Al-Sheikh’s congratulations to the Kingdom’s leadership on the 93rd Saudi National Day.

He indicated that this occasion represents great value for the Saudis, as they remember the efforts that were initiated by the founder King Abdulaziz and grew year after year until they reached high levels in this era.

