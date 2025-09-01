RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi met today with the GCC negotiating team for free trade agreements via video conference.

During the meeting, Albudaiwi was briefed by the members of the negotiating team on the progress of the ongoing negotiations with several countries and the advancements made in this regard.

The secretary-general urged the negotiating team to exert more intensive efforts to achieve the common interests and desired benefits for the peoples of the council countries, and contribute to strengthening the GCC's position as an effective economic partner at the regional and international levels.

Albudaiwi also reiterated the General Secretariat's support for the negotiating team's efforts and stressed the importance of free trade agreements in advancing economic integration among the GCC countries and expanding the horizons of cooperation with the GCC's partners in various fields.