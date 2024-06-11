The PM pointed out that the GCC countries are characterised by their strategic status and importance at the regional and international levels, embodied in the cooperation and constructive consultation that has been achieved to activate partnerships with friendly countries and other regional and international groups.

He emphasised that the GCC countries have worked tirelessly to strengthen relations and strategic dialogues in the political, security, economic, and commercial fields, in addition to various environmental and development areas.

In this regard, he noted that these policies were evident in the GCC council’s vision for regional security, which was adopted by the Ministerial Council last December in Doha. This vision included an action programme to strengthen collective security and safety and seek to calm tensions in the region. He began his speech by congratulating Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries, on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the GCC council. He commended their leadership and wise guidance, which aspires to achieve the aspirations of Gulf countries and their peoples.

On the sidelines of the Gulf ministerial meeting, two separate joint ministerial meetings were held between the GCC countries and the Republic of Turkiye and the Republic of Yemen.

