Gulf football fans will spend more on going out and socialising during the 2022 FIFA World Cup than they did during the last one, but inflation will have an impact on how they spend.

A new survey showed that more than half (54%) of respondents in Qatar, 45% in Saudi Arabia and 42% in the UAE will spend more money than they did in the previous World Cup tournaments.

However, around a third in all the countries said the rising cost of living or inflation will impact the food and beverages they consume during matches, as well as the venues they choose to watch the games.

There is also widespread excitement about the competition coming to the Middle East, with at least 91% in all three countries saying they’re happy that the World Cup is taking place in the region.

The majority said they are more excited about the Qatar World Cup than the previous one in Russia that took place in 2018, with 82% in Qatar, 75% in Saudi Arabia and 69% in the UAE saying this year’s World Cup has more appeal than the last.

The World Cup will see a spike in the amount of food ordered during the event, with levels or ordering expected to be 80% normal at peak on match days compared to normal days.

The UAE, as well as Qatar, is also expecting a huge boost in air traffic throughout the tournament, which opens on Sunday, November 20 and runs until December 18.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

