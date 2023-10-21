RIYADH — The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) released a unified statement after the joint summit held in Riyadh on Friday, expressing shared concerns over the escalating situation in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza.



The leaders participating in the summit engaged in discussions and reached consensus on key points in addressing the crisis.



The leaders expressed their support for the initiative led by Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the European Union and the League of Arab States. This initiative, in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan, aims to revive the Middle East peace process and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian dispute in alignment with international law and all UN resolutions pertaining to the conflict.



The leaders strongly condemned all attacks against civilians and advocated for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. They emphasized the need for all parties involved to facilitate efficient access for humanitarian aid, relief supplies, and essential services. Additionally, the statement called for the restoration of critical infrastructure, including electricity and water supply, and urged unimpeded delivery of fuel, food, and medicine throughout Gaza.



A collective call was made on all parties to the conflict to prioritize the protection of civilians and to strictly adhere to international humanitarian law. The principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949 were underscored.



The leaders stressed the importance of the immediate and unconditional release of civilian hostages and detainees, with a particular focus on vulnerable groups such as women, children, the sick, and the elderly.



In a bid for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the joint statement urged all concerned parties to work toward achieving the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.



The joint statement issued by the GCC and ASEAN leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and adherence to international norms in addressing the critical developments in Gaza.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).