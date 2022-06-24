Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s overall merchandise exports increased by 98.0% in April 2022 compared to April 2021.

The value of exports amounted to SAR137.1 billion in April 2022, up from SAR69.3 billion in April 2021. This increase originated mainly from oil exports, which rose by SAR60.5 billion or 123.0% in the same period.



According to the just-released International Trade report for April 2022, by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), non-oil exports (including re-exports) increased by 36.6% year-on-year in April 2022, rising to SAR27.4 billion from SAR20.0 billion in April 2021.



Merchandise imports increased by 11.2% (SAR5.6 billion) in April 2022. The value of imports amounted to SAR55.3 billion in April 2022 compared to SAR49.7 billion in April 2021.