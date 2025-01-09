RIYADH — There has been an increase of 3.4 percent in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) statistics for November 2024 compared to the same month of 2023, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

This increase is driven by growth in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, water supply, sewerage, and waste management and remediation activities. The sub-index of mining and quarrying activity increased by 1.2 percent and the sub-index of manufacturing activity increased by 7.2 percent.

The sub-index of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activity recorded a decrease of 2.1 percent and the sub-index of water supply, sewerage and waste management and remediation activities increased by 10.5 percent.

The IPI by main economic activities increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while the index of non-oil activities also increased by 2.4 percent.

GASTAT publishes the IPI monthly. It is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output. It is calculated based on the industrial production survey.

