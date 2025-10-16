Chambers of commerce and industry around the world play a major role in integrated strategic media work. Although these institutions are not primarily media outlets, they have a significant impact in supporting and guiding economic and sectoral media by focusing on awareness and media education. This role lies in disseminating economic and commercial information relevant to chamber members, including traders, industrialists, investors and other stakeholders. They also produce reports, bulletins, articles and interviews that highlight market issues and raise public awareness of the role of the private sector in development.

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) plays a major media role in this regard. Through franchising, successful small projects can be transformed into national franchises. This is a strategic investment that can spread success among young people, build competitive national brands and contribute to economic diversification. It also links innovation, entrepreneurship and local investment.

Today, OCCI takes diverse steps to promote Omani brands, which are no less popular than other Gulf and Arab brands. These brands can be promoted in Western and Asian markets, where Oman is renowned for producing high-quality food, beverages and sweets. These products and services can find markets in other countries. Through these products, Omani brands can be built and compete in local, regional and international markets, doubling their added value in economic activities.

Franchising can enhance entrepreneurship in the country. Thus, the Chamber organises some events and exhibitions that attract attendees through modern communications and technology channels. This confirms the desire of Omani entrepreneurs and traders to learn about the quality of goods and services provided by institutions to consumers worldwide, most of which are characterised by quality, strong standards and privileged content. Hundreds of companies and brands, from various economic sectors, result in the signing of more commercial contracts and the granting of franchise rights during organising such events.

Complementing this effort, various financial institutions assist such initiatives and provide the necessary financing for entrepreneurs wishing to obtain a commercial franchise. At such events, agreements are signed to benefit from different products and services offered.

These steps expand Omani-international economic relations, provide opportunities for cooperation between institutions in countries, strengthen national companies in quantitative and qualitative expansion; and accelerate the pace of work in various available commercial fields.

These commercial ventures represent qualitative opportunities for cooperation between Omani and other traders; and business owners in various sectors, including industry, tourism, logistics, technology, renewable energy and others. They provide both sides with opportunities to exchange information and expertise; and obtain commercial franchise rights in local markets.

Business between the Sultanate of Oman and other countries has expanded over the past decades following the establishment of Joint Business Councils. These councils have continued their work since establishment, opening direct trade channels between Omani traders and business leaders, both male and female. This has contributed to strengthening the role of the private sector between Oman and other countries; and provided opportunities for the companies to enhance their investments and establish companies outside their headquarters, while providing a business environment characterised by greater flexibility in production, manufacturing, promotion and marketing operations.

