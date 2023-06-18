The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is set to explore mutual investment opportunities with French authorities in several key sectors across tourism and culture, the technology ecosystem, and energy transition at a major event to be held in Paris this week.

The French – Saudi Investment Forum, which kicks off on June 19, will create visibility for new investment opportunities for technology start-ups and entrepreneurship.

The forum will enable Saudi and French government officials and private sector companies to discuss major investment opportunities, across sectors, while showcasing the progress of each country on their economic development plans.

A senior delegation led by Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment for Saudi Arabia, will take part in the Forum as well as other investment focused events.

It will be taking place in conjunction with the official reception for delegates of 179 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions, the organizing body for the International Expo exhibitions. On the eve of the Bureau’s 172nd General Assembly meeting on June 20, a ceremony will be held to provide an overview of Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030 under the slogan “Together we look forward to the future”.

This will seek to outline Riyadh’s readiness, as well as investment opportunities and major projects that demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host exhibitions global events such as Expo 2030, currently and in the future, said the statement from MISA.

The Forum will kick off with opening remarks from Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad as well as Al Falih.

According to MISA, the forum will also feature three panel discussions.

The first will cover opportunities in Kingdom and potential for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France in tourism and culture, with speakers including Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority; Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority; Michaël Fribourg, Chairman and CEO, Chargeurs; Fahad AlObailan, AlMosafer part of Seera Group; and Agnes Roquefort, Chief Development Officer, Accor.

The second will focus on how to strengthen the ties between Saudi Arabia and France’s tech ecosystem. The speakers will include Patrick Suel, Fund Manager, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST); Faisal AlKhamisi, Chariman, The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming; Emon Shakour, Founder and CEO, Blossom; and George-Olivier Reymond, CEO, Pasqal.

And the third panel discussion will consider the clean energy transition with speakers including Sami AlSaadan, Clean Hydrogen Director, Saudi Ministry of Energy; Beatrice Buffon, Chairperson, EDF International; and Olivier Randet, Corporate Vice President, Large Industries, Business, Markets and Energy Transition, Air Liquide.

The forum will conclude with bilateral business meetings, during which, Invest Saudi, the investment promotion platform for the kingdom, will explore opportunities available to French investors.

