With the GCC Facility Management (FM) market valued at $70 billion in 2025 and infrastructure development surging under national visions, the 12th Mefma Confex & the 4th edition of its awards affirmed FM as a strategic value creator for the region.

The recently held event brought together industry leaders to engineer smarter, more resilient built environments.

Mefma CONFEX, which saw record participation featuring over 800 participants from across 12 countries, cemented its standing as the region’s most dynamic and influential FM gathering.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Mefma also unveiled a refreshed brand identity, symbolising its journey of growth and forward-looking strategic roadmap.

Over two dynamic days, industry leaders explored the role of technology, sustainability, and human capital in shaping cities, focusing on early FM integration, international standards (like ISO 41001), and measurable outcomes. Key discussions were anchored by verifiable regional data, for example:

*A major airport operator in the Middle East achieved a 30% reduction in compliance incidents through the implementation of integrated risk and business continuity management systems.

*Similarly, a coastal community development project improved its handover documentation completeness from 60% to 95%, leading to a 40% decrease in post-handover issues.

These results underscore how structured frameworks can significantly enhance operational efficiency and long-term asset sustainability.

The program also incorporated interactive platforms such as specialized workshops, the B2B Arena, the FM Consultation Hub, and exhibition which encouraged practical knowledge exchange, fostered collaboration, and connected participants with industry leaders to explore new opportunities and solutions.

Among the notable research presented during Mefma CONFEX 2025, Tarek Nizameddin, General Manager of Elegancia Facilities Management, unveiled key findings from his case study 'Challenges Facing Technology Adoption in FM', which revealed that the pace of digital transformation in facilities management is shaped more by cultural and organisational factors than by technology itself.

Based on extensive regional research, the study highlighted budget constraints and client conservatism as primary barriers and called for stronger leadership and unified GCC standards to accelerate the adoption of smart FM solutions.

The event featured insights from keynote speakers including Ali AlSuwaidi, Vice President of Mefma, Duncan Waddell, International Chairman of ISO/TC 267 – FM, and other leaders, exploring AI readiness, workforce transformation, and the operational impact of data-driven FM practices.

The conference concluded with the Mefma Awards Gala Dinner, honouring excellence, innovation, and leadership across 16 categories. These covered key segments including FM Clients and Owners, Service Providers, Suppliers and Technology Solution Providers, and Individual Professionals.

Jamal Lootah, President of Mefma, said: "This year’s CONFEX was a clear statement: the FM sector is now a strategic value creator, driving efficiency and sustainability across the built environment. We are no longer just maintaining buildings; we are engineering cities."

"The insights generated here will help accelerate the next phase of growth for facilities management across the region and drive measurable progress toward more sustainable cities."

"The fundamental message is: ‘You can’t have a smart city without smart FM," he added.

