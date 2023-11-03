ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has said that the celebration of Flag Day, symbolises the cohesion and solidarity that binds the UAE’s people to their leadership and their country, and their keenness to safeguard the well-being and pride of the nation.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed said, “Under the guidance of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we are following the process of progress initiated by the founding fathers, and we are united under one goal, which is to uplift and uphold our nation and to walk hand in hand with its leadership's approach and vision.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun stressed that the Flag Day embodies the values of cohesion and solidarity behind the leadership of the UAE, so that the UAE flag remains flying and lofty among the nations and a source of glory and pride.

He stressed that the UAE Flag will always remain a symbol of loyalty and determination, as well as a monument to the nation's distinguished march under the country's wise leadership to preserve national gains, and continue working to enhance the comprehensive development process and build a prosperous future.