Global ratings agency Fitch on Monday placed Qatar's "AA" ​sovereign rating ⁠on Rating Watch "Negative", citing uncertainty over Qatar's security environment ‌post-Iran war.

"There is increased risk that the security environment for Qatar ​has more permanently deteriorated, even as the Iran war is expected to ​end over ​the coming month," the agency said in a statement.

Qatar's state oil giant QatarEnergy earlier this month reported "extensive damage" ⁠after the Ras Laffan Industrial City, an energy-industry hub, was hit by Iranian missiles.

This attack added to the unprecedented disruption of global energy supplies caused by the war ​in Iran.

"The ‌strike on ⁠the Ras ⁠Laffan LNG gas complex and closure of the Strait of Hormuz will ​have an adverse impact on Qatar's public ‌finances," Fitch said in a ⁠statement.

The Iranian attacks have wiped out 17% of Qatar's LNG capacity for up to five years, QatarEnergy's CEO and state minister for energy affairs told Reuters. The country declared force majeure on all of its LNG output following the attack.

"If the war continues or escalates further to encompass more strikes on Iran's hydrocarbon infrastructure, Qatar ‌could again be a target," Fitch added.

While Fitch expects ⁠remaining LNG and oil prices to ​rise after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, it cautioned that this increase will only partly offset the revenue Qatar lost ​from reduced LNG ‌and downstream output in Ras Laffan in ⁠2026.

(Reporting by Sri Hari ​N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)