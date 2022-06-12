Finance Minister Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed confirmed that the ministry is currently working to activate the economic and financial reform initiatives included in the government’s work program, hoping to reach the desired results within the specified time frame, reports Al-Qabas daily. Al-Rasheed, in response to MP Mohalhal Al-Mudhaf’s question explained, that the initiatives consist in rationalizing public expenditures, improving the expenditure budget, reviewing capital expenditures, improving government purchases, developing the national model for subsidies, controlling the wages of government jobs, and developing public revenues.

By reviewing public services, improving state revenue collection, strengthening tax administration capabilities, improving customs flows, improving oil revenues, and developing public financial management. He added, the work of the permanent committee is to follow up on reports received from the regulatory authorities and carry out in coordination with all sectors of the ministry, including the sector concerned with the general budget. With regard to informing the department concerned with the audit of the general budget about the new program, it is worth noting that the new program of work of the government does not differ from the basic components of the previous program, as the current program does not affect the details of the challenge to general budget whenever necessary.

Al-Rasheed explained that the government’s work program for the current government formation is a talk and detail in the axes and pillars related to the government’s work program for the previous government formation, and therefore this talk does not affect our answer to the previous Parliamentary question, and we have shown in the exhibition of our first question

