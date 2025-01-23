Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam affirmed that 2025 will be a pivotal year for Kuwait as the government works to implement ambitious plans within a clear strategy to achieve Vision 2035.

This came in the Minister's speech during a high-level dialogue session entitled (Long-Term Growth in the Middle East and North Africa Countries) within the activities of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos during the period from January 20 to 24, 2025.

The Minister touched on the expectations and aspirations towards economic development prospects in light of the challenges and opportunities available, in addition to expectations of economic growth in the region, stressing that reliance on a single source of income is no longer acceptable.

She also stressed the importance of enhancing digital infrastructure with the participation of the private sector within the public-private partnership system, noting that providing legislation that attracts foreign investment is necessary to build a promising future for the upcoming generations.

The Minister said that geopolitical risks, climate change and artificial intelligence are among the most prominent global challenges for 2025, stressing that confronting these challenges requires close cooperation between the public and private sectors to employ technology.

The panel discussion highlighted the growing role of technology and innovation in reshaping the region's economic landscape, as rapid developments in the fields of artificial intelligence, smart industry and energy transformation open new horizons for economic growth, contributing to enhancing the ability of regional economies to achieve economic diversification and sustainability.

