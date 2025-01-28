Muscat: The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has significantly enhanced its collaboration with the Sultanate of Oman, achieving an 83% increase in the total value of its projects.

In 2024, FAO's project portfolio in the Sultanate of Oman reached a value of $4,276,985, compared to $2,335,819 in 2022.

FAO’s diverse range of projects, developed in partnership with the Omani government and private sector, aims to bolster food security and strengthen local capacities. Key initiatives focus on climate resilience, apiculture, improving agricultural practices, and implementing value-added projects in the fisheries and livestock sectors.

Dr. Thaer Yaseen, interim FAO Representative in Oman commented: “This year, as we celebrate FAO's 80th anniversary, we are proud to launch and implement numerous initiatives in close collaboration with the Omani government, private sector, and civil society. These efforts underscore our steadfast commitment to supporting the Sultanate of Oman in achieving sustainable development and food security."

As part of its commitment to addressing climate challenges, FAO is collaborating closely with the Environment Authority to align its climate resilience initiatives with Oman’s National Environmental Strategy. Through innovative programs, FAO supports the restoration of degraded lands, promotes water conservation in agriculture, and integrates advanced technologies to improve adaptation and mitigation practices. These efforts not only protect Oman’s unique ecosystems but also enhance the resilience of communities to climate-related risks, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in arid regions.

In addition to its work in Oman, FAO continues to promote global initiatives such as the International Year of Camelids. This celebration emphasises the vital role camelids play in enhancing food security and livelihoods in arid regions. It also highlights the importance of preserving and sustainably utilizing these animals to improve the well-being of communities that rely on them.

FAO’s success in Oman is driven by its close collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR), the Environment Authority (EA), and Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), as well as its strong partnerships with private sector entities such as Al Jisr Foundation, Oman India Fertiliser Company (Omifco), and Al Zubair Corporation. Together, these partnerships amplify FAO's impact and support Oman’s vision for a sustainable and food-secure future.

