The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Mission in the Sultanate of Oman has lauded the active role played by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Food Bank in enhancing better production, nutrition, environment, and a better life for the communities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Food Day organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in the presence of Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs at the Diplomatic Club on Sunday, Dr Thaer Yassin, Head of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Mission in the Sultanate of Oman said that in the past 80 years of the FAO, despite many successful stories, the world is still facing many challenges.

"Our mission today is more urgent and important than ever. The challenges we face today are more complex and interconnected than ever before. 673 million people still suffer from chronic hunger, and 2.8 billion people cannot afford healthy meals," he said.

This year's theme is 'Hand in Hand' and the joint work with Oman is a prime example of this principle, according to him.

"The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, our primary partner in organising this event, helps FAO to promote better production practices while the Ministry of Education is key in engaging promising youth, the leaders of tomorrow and bearers of the message of better nutrition." The Ministry of Health, on the other hand, which spares no effort in its awareness campaigns to ensure better food and healthy live while the Oman Food Bank plays a pivotal role in preserving food and reducing food waste, directly contributing to the preservation of our precious resources, according to him.

Hand in hand with the United Nations system, which also celebrates its 80th anniversary on the 24th of this month, especially the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), to ensure an integrated approach that links food security, proper nutrition for children and youth, and sustainable public health.

"For eight decades, the Organization has harnessed its expertise, data, and knowledge to improve agricultural practices and policies, helping countries and communities produce more and better food. Together, in partnership with youth, women, farmers, and indigenous peoples, we have achieved historic milestones. For example, today, despite a global population tripling since 1946, the world produces enough food to feed everyone," Dr Ther said.

