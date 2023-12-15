Leading neuroscience company, Exsurgo, a Future 100 company, has launched Axon, a non-invasive, yet safe and efficacious system for managing chronic pain.

The launch follows the incredible results from the latest of clinical trials, that prove the safety and efficacy of Exsurgo’s Axon system to treat chronic pain and associated mental health Issues. It is estimated that 1 in 5 people worldwide currently live with chronic pain.

Axon uses EEG (electroencephalography) neurofeedback to monitor brain activity, using data readings to help the patient ‘retrain’ how their brain responds to nerve signals from the body. The clinical trial results are considered a breakthrough in the treatment of chronic pain, as for the first-time patients have a clinically proven alternative to ingesting potentially harmful drugs to manage chronic pain.

Reduction in pain

The latest clinical trials have shown that 94% of patients respond to Axon, and that 80% of patients will experience a reduction in pain and that 65% will receive benefits in mental health and sleep.

These results echo the original breakthrough proof of concept trial (for which the results were published in medical journal, Frontiers in Pain Research, in July 2022) in the UK from mid-2020 until early 2021, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Patients from the trial reported significant reductions in their levels of pain as well as in anxiety and depression, and significantly improved sleep quality. Furthermore, the improvements from the eight weeks of neurofeedback training were sustained at follow up points – 4, 12 and 26 weeks.

Results of the latest two trials undertaken in both New Zealand the UK will be published in the coming months.

Singular vision

Exsurgo CEO Richard Little says: "When we embarked on the journey to create this product, we were driven by the singular vision of alleviating pain and enhancing the quality of life for millions. Today, we stand at a pivotal moment where that vision becomes a tangible reality. Our new healthcare innovation is not just a paradigm shifting medical device; it's a beacon of hope for chronic pain sufferers worldwide.

“Axon represents the apex of our research, the dedication of our team, and our unwavering commitment to those we serve. As we launch this breakthrough, we are not only offering patients worldwide suffering with chronic pain, an alternative non-invasive medical treatment, Axon also significantly reduces the cost and burden of healthcare to patients and authorities alike.”

Little said:“Exsurgo is deeply honoured to be recognised as a Future 100 company, support from the region has been invaluable and as we move forward together, we are not just delivering a product but, on a promise, to make each day more liveable, more enjoyable, and less encumbered by pain for patients worldwide. “

The Future 100 award was presented by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and The Future.

