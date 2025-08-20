SUHAR: Omani products are gaining a stronger foothold in international markets, with recent figures showing steady growth in exports and rising global demand. North Al Batinah, with its strategic location and world-class logistics facilities, is emerging as a driving force in this momentum.

At a recent forum organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), North Al Batinah branch, business leaders, government officials, and logistics experts gathered to discuss how ports and maritime shipping can unlock greater opportunities for national exports. The event underscored Sohar Port and Freezone’s role as a gateway to global markets and a pillar of Oman’s trade competitiveness.

Eng. Saeed al Abri, Chairman of OCCI North Al Batinah, highlighted the significance of the sector, noting: “Maritime shipping is the backbone of global trade. By investing in logistics efficiency and international partnerships, Oman can ensure its products reach more markets and compete on a larger scale.” He further pointed to the Oman-U.S. Free Trade Agreement as a golden opportunity, offering customs exemptions and facilitating stronger entry for Omani goods into one of the world’s most lucrative markets. According to the latest data, Oman’s non-oil exports reached RO 1.618 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period in 2024. By the end of last year, exports stood at RO 23 billion, marking a 10% growth from 2023. This positive trend continued into 2025, with exports valued at RO 10.683 billion by mid-year.

North Al Batinah itself reported remarkable progress, with exports climbing to RO 676 million , a 37% increase while container traffic through Sohar Port grew by 15% in 2024.

The forum in North Al Batinah was notable not only for its high-level discussions but also for the strong turnout of entrepreneurs, business owners, and representatives of various companies and institutions. Their presence reflected a growing awareness within the community about the importance of exports and logistics in strengthening the national economy. For many entrepreneurs, the gathering offered a valuable opportunity to learn how Omani products can expand into global markets and how small and medium enterprises can benefit from improved shipping and trade facilities.

Participants from larger companies emphasized that meetings of this kind are essential for building stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors. They noted that by working together, businesses and institutions can play a vital role in boosting Oman’s competitiveness and ensuring that the benefits of trade extend across different segments of society.

The involvement of logistics and shipping firms further highlighted how closely connected infrastructure and trade are. Their contributions underscored the readiness of the sector to support exporters and create an environment that allows Omani goods to move more efficiently to international markets. Overall, the diverse participation at the forum demonstrated how collective engagement and rising awareness can accelerate efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth in the Sultanate.

The forum concluded with a call for greater integration between government entities, logistics providers, and exporters, to strengthen Oman’s global presence and cement its role as a competitive player in international trade.

