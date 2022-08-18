When Expo 2020 Dubai’s giant entry portals closed for the last time on a foggy night in March 2022, it was never meant to be the end. In fact, that was just the beginning.

Fast-forward to June, when millions of Expo fans had their wish fulfilled as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the site would reopen as Expo City Dubai.

The environmentally-friendly, tech-enabled city that “represents the most beautiful ambitions of Dubai” will open on October 1, 2022 — exactly one year from when Expo 2020 first opened to the world.

It will feature a number of Expo 2020 Dubai’s flagship pavilions, entertainment and technology offerings as it recreates the event’s magic, energy and excitement.

Here is what you will find in the city of the future.

Dazzling dome, dancing waterfalls

Al Wasl Plaza will glitter once again, Garden in the Sky will take visitors to new heights and the Water Feature’s waterfall will defy gravity and delight fans.

Pavilions that make you go wow

Alif, the Mobility Pavilion, and Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, will live on as interactive educational experiences. Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum. Woman’s Pavilion, which features female change-makers across the world, and the stunning Vision Pavilion, honouring the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, will continue to wow and inspire.

Visitors will also be able to explore the falcon-inspired UAE Pavilion and the hugely popular Saudi Arabia pavilion. Details of several other country pavilions – including “reworked versions” of Luxembourg, Australia, Pakistan, India, Morocco and Egypt are expected to be announced soon.

Lip-smacking food hub

Expo had served cuisines from the around the world on a platter to its visitors. The new city will house multiple food outlets to cater to every taste bud.

Car-free city that cares

The city would car-free, with buggies to be used to transport residents and visitors. It will be free of single-use plastic and retain 80 per cent of infrastructure and buildings.

Let’s head to the Expo Mall

The city will feature leisure facilities, entertainment venues, and a mall. You will be able to catch a performance or simply restock your wardrobe.

Be a sport

The city will feature 10km of cycling tracks, 5km of running tracks and 45,000sqm of parks and gardens.

Businesses to thrive

Expo City Dubai is attracting interest from a large number of commercial tenants. Back in June, the UAE Government Media Office said the city will soon become the new headquarters of DP World, Siemens, as well as start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Dubai Exhibition Centre

It had hosted a range of global summits, conferences and concerts during Expo 2020 Dubai. It will continue to host a range of conferences, events and activations.

