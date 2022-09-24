NEW YORK — The 27th EU-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting was held on Thursday with the participation of Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who’s the Chairman of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, along with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and with the participation of GCC foreign ministers and senior officials.



The meeting reviewed the prospects for Gulf-European relations, which are based on a long history of understanding, cooperation and achieving common interests, in addition to the importance of intensifying Gulf-European action to ensure the achievement of international peace and security. It stressed the consolidation of joint action in the field of preserving the environment and addressing climate change in accordance with global initiatives in this regard.



The meeting also reviewed the ways of supporting and providing all investment facilities for the business sector in the Gulf countries and Europe.



The meeting discussed mechanisms for facilitating trade between the GCC countries and the European Union, as well as the latest developments in activating agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two sides and mutual interest in promoting and developing trade and economic relations.



The meeting also discussed developments in the political and security situations in the region and regional and international issues of common interest. It stressed the importance of continuing coordination between the two sides and strengthening the areas of cooperation to serve common interests.

