The European Central Bank has shown to be very good at using a wide range of tools to achieve price stability and will keep doing all that is necessary to complete its nearly accomplished mission, one of its top policymakers said on Thursday.

Speaking at a student conference in Milan, European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel, who heads the German central bank, said that bringing inflation to target was the best thing the ECB could do to promote economic growth.

Price stability provides a stable base for politicians to do what is necessary to drive economic growth, he said.

