A high-level delegation comprising Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak, and senior officials experienced a pre-launch journey on Etihad Rail’s passenger service, which is due to commence commercial operations in 2026.

The trip took the delegation along the first phase of the service, a journey from Al Qudra in Dubai to Fujairah.

In conjunction with its freight capabilities, which will move in excess of 60 million tons annually by 2030, the passenger service will be an integral part of the UAE’s integrated transport network, enhancing mobility, empowering communities and supporting industries across the country.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised the significant role that the Etihad Rail project will play in transforming the mobility of passengers and freight across the country.

“The launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger services will represent a critical step in our efforts to expand and upgrade the UAE’s transport network. This landmark infrastructure project is already expediting the movement of goods and materials between industrial zones, ports and transport hubs, and will now also provide passenger services to enable greater connectivity for our population and, in doing so, support sustainable economic development and reduce harmful emissions."

Shadi Malak said: “We were honoured to welcome HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and showcase Etihad Rail’s passenger service, which marks a new milestone in our journey, driven by the vision of our wise leadership and under the leadership of HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail. This project reflects Etihad Rail’s commitment to advancing an integrated transport network that enhances connectivity across the UAE and supports the transition towards a more sustainable and efficient future of mobility.”

Once operational, Etihad Rail’s passenger service will connect 11 cities from Al Sila in the far west of the country to Fujairah, on the UAE’s east coast, improving access between key destinations and reducing traffic congestion. Each train is expected to accommodate up to 400 passengers, with passenger numbers projected to reach 36.5 million annually by 2030.

As preparations continue for the official launch next year, the project underscores the UAE's commitment to investing in innovative infrastructure that enhances connectivity and drives regional integration, while also advancing the UAE’s drive towards net zero emissions by 2050.

The Etihad Rail network spans 900 km across the emirates, connecting Ghuwaifat to Fujairah. It is essential in serving key ports, including Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, and Ruwais Port, facilitating the efficient movement of goods and materials from main entry points to industrial zones and enabling the transportation of manufacturing output to crucial nodes on global supply chains. With a projected annual capacity of 60 million tons by 2030, the rail system has already transformed local freight logistics and significantly enhanced the UAE's trade capabilities.

