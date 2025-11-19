Etihad Airways will deploy Viasat's connectivity solution, Viasat Amara, across its entire fleet as part of its ongoing commitment to deliver a world-class guest experience.

The expansion, announced by the Abu Dhabi-based airline and Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications, builds on a successful multi-year collaboration.

Onboard Etihad aircraft, Viasat will power high-speed connectivity that enables guests to access streaming subscriptions on personal devices, to view Live TV on the aircraft seatback IFE screens -- providing a variety of news and sports channels for guests’ enjoyment -- and to utilize applications for social media scrolling, browsing, shopping, and more.

The expanded agreement will include a total of more than 160 aircraft, comprising both widebody and narrowbody aircraft, including Etihad’s recently introduced A321LR fleet.

All of these aircraft will be equipped with the Viasat Amara solution, enabling fast, consistent connectivity via Viasat‘s global Ka-band satellites, partner satellites, as well as the upcoming LEO partner satellites.

Etihad’s new Airbus A321LR fleet, which began commercial service 1 August 2025, and deliveries of new A350 fleet from April 2025 are factory-installed with Viasat connectivity system.

This Airbus fleet joins the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which have been introduced into service since 2023 are also factory-installed with Viasat equipment.

In-flight Connectivity is Key to Etihad’s Digital and Guest Experience

This deepened scope to deliver best-in-class in-flight connectivity underscores Etihad’s focus on delivering a consistent, premium digital experience now and into the future.

By selecting Viasat Amara, Etihad is investing in a comprehensive digital platform that enables the airline to curate unique passenger journeys powered by fast, high-quality and reliable connectivity, further aligning the onboard digital experience with Etihad’s world-renowned brand of hospitality.

“Airlines today have a choice: they can opt for a simple connection, or they can invest in a platform that allows for scalability and brand ownership,” said Meherwan Polad, Chief Commercial Officer, Viasat Aviation. “We're thrilled that Etihad will benefit from the long-term value of our innovation pipeline, which will bring exceptional in-flight Wi-Fi experiences to its guests through multi-orbit capabilities and next-generation hardware for years to come. We look forward to continuing to support Etihad as they continue to turn their ambitious vision for the in-flight experience into a reality.”

Arik De Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer for Etihad, said: "Our guests expect the same seamless digital experience in the air as they enjoy on the ground. With Viasat's advanced connectivity across our fleet, travellers can stream their favourite shows, play games, take video calls, catch live sports, stay connected with loved ones, or simply browse and shop at high speed. This partnership also ensures Etihad has access to Viasat's latest technology as it evolves, keeping us at the forefront of in-flight connectivity. It's about giving our guests the freedom to enjoy their flight time exactly as they choose.”

