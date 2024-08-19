Salalah – A conference on ‘Entrepreneurship, Employment and Localisation Policies’, organised by Ministry of Labour, commenced on Sunday in Salalah. It will focus on the role of entrepreneurship in driving sustainable economic diversification and development of non-oil sectors in Oman.

The two-day meet, part of a forum called ‘Together We Work…Together We Innovate and Prosper’, aims to bring key issues to the forefront.

Opened by Sheikh Salem bin Mustahail al Mashani, Advisor at Diwan of Royal Court, the conference will also examine the potential of artificial intelligence as a tool for planning and sustainable development.

Elaborating on the conference’s goals, Nasser bin Salem al Hadhrami, Director General of Labour in Dhofar, said, “It aims to highlight the importance of localisation for the national economy, discuss the impact of technological developments on entrepreneurship, and explore how to prepare entrepreneurs for the rapid changes in the work environment.”

Hadhrami stressed the Ministry of Labour’s commitment to investing in human capital, staying abreast of technological advancements, and building a prosperous, knowledge-based economy. “It is crucial to integrate our partners from government agencies and private sector establishments into this approach. Continuous cooperation, innovation and strong professional networks are essential for creating a decent work environment for all,” he added.

He further informed that the conference will underscore the critical role of entrepreneurship in advancing national development, with job localisation seen as both a national duty and an investment in Oman’s youth. “Strengthening national identity and enabling young Omanis to contribute to building the future of the country are key objectives. Entrepreneurship and localisation policies are fundamental pillars for achieving sustainable development.”

The first day of the conference featured two dialogue sessions. The first session, titled ‘Importance of Localising Jobs for the National Economy’, was followed by a discussion on successful models of job localisation in the private sector.

The conference will present several working papers, including ‘Freelance Work and Its Impact on Increasing Employment Opportunities’, ‘National Employment Policy’ and ‘Omanisation Experience in Petroleum Development Oman’.

