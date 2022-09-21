DUBAI: ENOC Group reiterates its commitment to support Emiratisation during Careers UAE 2022 by offering more than 80 job opportunities across downstream and corporate divisions within the Group. In 2022, the Group achieved 50% Emiratisation.

The various energy career opportunities were revealed during ENOC’s participation at the 21st edition of Careers UAE, which is being held from 20 – 22 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Candidates will be able to apply for jobs directly through ENOC’s careers page, either from the stand located at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, or remotely.

ENOC is recruiting young talented Emirati nationals in the energy sector in specialisations including chemical, mechanical, and electrical engineering, sales, marketing, business development and the legal field, to support the Group’s growth strategy, IT & Cyber Security.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "Aligned with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the growth of the nation to become a hub for world-class talent, we are invested in local talent and fostering an environment where they can use their knowledge and capabilities to contribute to the development of the UAE. In support of Emirati talent, we continually offer opportunities for talent to be part of a company that is shaping the future of the energy sector."

Over the years, ENOC Group launched various initiatives to support the growth and development of Emirati talent, including the first-of-its-kind comprehensive Graduate Development Programme (GDP) in 2016. The programme focuses on developing the functional, behavioural, professional, managerial, and leadership skills of UAE nationals.

ENOC Group also partnered with global technology company SAP on its Young Professional Programme. The SAP Training and Development Institute’s Young Professional Programme is a 3-month-long programme, through which 18 unemployed or underemployed university graduates gain digital and soft skills and become certified SAP Associate Consultants on SAP’s latest solutions. ENOC Group has hired 13 of the programme graduates.

The Group has already achieved 100 percent Emiratisation at executive management, 77 percent Emiratisation at senior management.

ENOC has a robust on-the-job-training culture that provides job shadowing, cross-functional projects, and temporary assignments. As part of skill enhancement, ENOC provides training opportunities for the young UAE National students from various local colleges/institutions. The group also offers an Internship Work Placement for students in their final 2 years of university studies and a summer training programme for the high school graduates and students in first 2 years of university studies.