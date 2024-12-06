The Emirates Association for Franchise Development (FAD) has announced a new board of directors and launched its new corporate identity (Emirates Franchise) on its 10th anniversary. This initiative aims to emphasise FAD’s role in promoting UAE’s commercial franchise sector and empowering entrepreneurs.

The announcement was made during the inaugural first edition of Abu Dhabi Business Week, hosted by ADCCI, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment office (ADIO).

Emirates Franchise, the independent entity established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in 2014, aims to continue delivering its vision to constantly enhance the local business ecosystem through expanding investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and improving its services to members. These efforts align with the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071 vision that aims to position the country as a global hub for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to a diversified and sustainable economy.

The Association restructured its Board of Directors which is now led by Noor Al Tamimi, ADCCI’s Board member and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise. The Board comprises representatives across all seven Emirates including: Maher Al Aleeli, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vice President of the Emirates Franchise, Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Board Member of the Emirates Franchise, Ammar Al Aleeli, Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association, Aref Khalifa Al Mizki, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and Board Member of the Association, Sultan Jemei Al-Hindassi, General Director of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association, and Saleh Abdullah Lootah, General Director - Al Islami Foods Company, Board Member of the Association and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Association.

Noor Al Tamimi, ADCCI’s Board member and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise, said, “The new board and identity for the Association is part of our ongoing efforts to create a sustainable and thriving business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This enables entrepreneurs and ambitious business owners to adopt franchising as an effective tool for investment, growth, and expansion in today’s competitive business landscape.”

Under the new identity, the Association positions itself as a strategic partner and a key contributor to the success of the franchise sector, while creating sustainable investment opportunities. Through fostering a supportive business environment, providing guidance for entrepreneurs, and strengthening partnerships with local and international entities, Emirates Franchise aims to empower the franchise sector, thereby enabling brand growth, innovation, and expansion.

The Association is also focused on developing the capacity of brands to innovate, grow, and expand, ensuring they remain competitive and contribute to the UAE's economic aspirations.