The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to enhance cooperation in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical products.

Inked in Korea, the MoU aims to exchange expertise between the UAE and Korea in areas such as drug regulation, best practices, clinical trials, and pharmacovigilance, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety in medical products.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Joon-Su Shin, General Director at the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, with officials from both sides in attendance.

The agreement is designed to speed up the registration of manufactured pharmaceutical products in both parties by implementing a fast-track approval process for early-stage pharmaceutical products that have already received endorsements from international regulatory bodies, such as the European Union, the United States, and Japan.

This will help reduce the time required to introduce new products to both countries, benefiting patients and facilitating the quicker availability of innovative treatments.

Additionally, it seeks to enhance post-marketing surveillance systems to ensure that there are no quality defects or safety issues with medical products. This includes developing early warning mechanisms to detect counterfeit or defective products and ensuring that immediate action is taken to mitigate any potential risks to public health.

The MoU also stipulates for the exchange of results from clinical and non-clinical research, studies, and trials between the two parties to enhance scientific and technological cooperation in drug development, including studies aimed at developing innovative biomedical drugs that address the needs of communities in both countries.

Furthermore, it provides for mutual training programs between the UAE and Korea to improve the efficiency of personnel in the pharmaceutical industry. It also calls for organizing regular field visits to pharmaceutical facilities in both countries to exchange practical and technological experiences, with a particular focus on implementing Good Clinical Practices (GCP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). These measures are intended to ensure adherence to the highest international standards throughout all stages of production and distribution.

The agreement will strengthen cooperation in research and development by establishing joint task forces to evaluate biological products and advanced medical equipment.

The two parties will exchange cutting-edge technologies and develop effective strategies for managing innovative medical products, including biopharmaceuticals and invasive medical equipment. This will enhance the level of innovation in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Additionally, joint scientific conferences and workshops will be organised to promote knowledge exchange and advance research and technological capabilities in areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi stated that the MoU represents a strategic framework for a robust partnership aimed at advancing health and pharmaceutical cooperation between the two parties. It supports innovation, improves access to modern and innovative medicines, opens new horizons in the pharmaceutical industry, and develops effective control systems to ensure the safety of medical products. The agreement seeks to enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable health.

Dr. Al Kaabi emphasised that the agreement aligns with the establishment’s strategy to advance the health sector and broaden its international partnerships, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to foster cooperation across various vital fields.

EDE looks forward to achieving further integration with international counterparts to deliver innovative and safe medical products that enhance community well-being.

"The MoU serves as a framework for exchanging research and study results between the two parties, as well as for organizing field visits and training programs aimed at enhancing the efficiency of specialised professionals,” she added.