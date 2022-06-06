Emirates and South Africa-based Airlink have officially activated their codeshare partnership, makes it easier for customers to create their ideal itinerary.

Customers benefit from seamless connections and a single booking reference across eight domestic South African cities via the airline’s gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Travel itineraries can now be booked on emirates.com, with travel agents as well as online travel agents (OTAs). Tickets booked from June 2022 are available for travel immediately.

Emirates customers can now book a wide range of additional flights, including eight destinations from Johannesburg, five destinations from Cape Town and one point from Durban. Examples of some new route options include Bloemfontein, Hoedspruit, Port Elizabeth, Kimberley, George, and East London, amongst others.

Emirates currently offers double daily flights to Dubai from Johannesburg, daily flights to Dubai from Cape Town and five weekly flights to and from Durban. The airline is also driving more connectivity options that provide value through a better experience for its customers.

With the revival of its South African Airways partnership, as well as its codeshare agreement with Airlink, and interlines with Cemair and FlySafair, the airline has expanded its reach to 79 regional points in southern Africa.

