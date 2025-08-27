Cairo – Egypt's exports to the UAE hiked by 153.30% to $3.80 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from $1.50 billion in H1-24, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

On the other hand, the Egyptian imports dropped by 16.60% year-on-year (YoY) to $1 billion at the end of June 2025 from $1.20 billion.

The trade exchange value between the two Arab countries hit $4.80 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, an annual leap of 77.70% from $2.70 billion.

During H1 of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the UAE injected investments amounting to $2.20 billion in Egypt, up 4.80% from $2.10 billion a year earlier.

As for the Egyptian side, the investments in the Gulf nation jumped by 21.70% YoY to $750.10 million in H1-24/25 from $616.20 million.

The remittances of Egyptians working in the UAE reached $1.80 billion in FY2023/25, down YoY from $2.10 billion. Likewise, transfers from Emirati citizens in Egypt fell to $31.60 million from $35.50 million.

