Egypt - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, to explore ways to enhance economic relations between the two nations, according to a statement.

The discussions focused on developing joint investment projects across various production and service sectors of mutual interest.

The meeting took place during the 28th Annual World Investment Conference (WIC), held in Riyadh from November 25th to 27th.

El-Khatib highlighted Egypt's potential to attract further Saudi investments, which include a skilled labor force, competitive wages, well-developed infrastructure, and ample energy resources.

He also referred to the signed free and preferential trade agreements between Egypt and numerous regional and global economic blocs, which grant Egyptian products easy access to international markets.

