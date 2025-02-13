Egypt - The Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) and the Omani Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance investment promotion and export development, as per a statement.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib emphasized the deep historical ties between Egypt and Oman, highlighting the importance of the agreement in increasing trade and investment between the two countries.

He noted that the Egyptian government is focused on creating an investment-friendly climate for the private sector through clear, long-term policies and ongoing economic reforms in the monetary, financial, and trade sectors.

Ambassador of Oman to Cairo Abdullah Al-Rahbi praised the growing economic relationship between Egypt and Oman, noting that bilateral trade had doubled recently, reaching $1.3 billion.

