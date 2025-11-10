Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) has introduced a comprehensive framework enabling registered companies in the DWTC Free Zone to issue multiple classes of shares tailored to their strategic needs.

This landmark reform enhances flexibility in capital structuring and governance, empowering businesses to scale, attract investment and innovate. It further reinforces Dubai’s status as a global hub for business and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033 and position it among the world's top three urban economies.

Under the new framework, companies registered in the DWTC Free Zone can now issue a broader range of share classes beyond the traditional ordinary shares, including preference shares, founder’s shares, restricted shares and tiered structures such as class A/B/C/D shares.

These share structures can be tailored through a company’s Memorandum of Association (MOA) to define specific rights and restrictions covering dividend entitlements, voting powers, transfer conditions, redemption or conversion options and safeguards for minority shareholders.

The DTWCA framework also establishes robust governance safeguards designed to protect shareholder rights and maintain transparency.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdalla Al Banna, VP of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC Free Zone, said, “With this pioneering step, the DWTC Free Zone is setting a new industry standard for capital structuring in the region. By aligning with Dubai’s vision to be among the world’s leading global business hubs, we are creating an environment that empowers companies to scale and attract investment.

Today’s founders and investors need flexible and transparent corporate structures to balance control, raise capital and retain talent. This framework is not only a milestone for our Free Zone, but also a catalyst for the wider business community, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a progressive, globally competitive destination for enterprise and innovation.”

By introducing differentiated share classes, DWTCA is providing companies with the tools to attract investment from stakeholders with diverse risk appetites, safeguard founders’ long-term vision, support family offices with succession planning, and incentivise talent through equity-based compensation.

While ordinary shares will continue to serve as the default class for most companies, DWTC Free Zone businesses now have the flexibility to adopt more sophisticated structures that support their sustainable growth and long-term planning.

This announcement builds on recent developments within DWTC Free Zone, including the 2024 extension of its jurisdiction to One Za’abeel, the iconic sustainable project developed by the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

This expansion further enhances Free Zone’s scale and scope, combining world-class infrastructure with business advantages such as full foreign ownership, simplified licensing, 0% corporate tax and a supportive regulatory environment.

Today, DWTC Free Zone is home to companies across more than 40 sectors and remains focused on delivering tailored solutions that enable businesses to establish, scale and succeed with ease.