Dust storms are a regular occurrence in Kuwait in June as the month is locally branded “the month of bawareh” and the dusty weather is also witnessed in July, said Dr. Hassan Dashti, the weather monitor at the national meteorology center on Sunday. Hot weather distinguishes a long summer in the country, particularly sensed with onset of June, when the high atmospheric pressure recedes in favor of the the Indian low pressure that extends to Africa and continues until end of September, Dashti said.

Summer season is characterized with rain absence, high heat and strong winds, namely “Al-Bawareh” that begin to blow late May with “Al-Bareh Al-Sagheer (small)” and proceeds until mid-July with “Al-Bareh Al-Kabeer (grand)” that triggers dust storms, amid very hot northwesterly winds. The high heat is due to movement of the Indian low pressure winds toward Zagros Mountains, where the wind loses its heat due to compression at the high elevation at a rate of six degrees per a km.

These winds after elevating, move downward regaining the temperature at 10 degrees per a km, speeding toward Iraq, then Kuwait and East Saudi Arabia. These very hot gales may roll at 90 kms per hour, causing dust and sand storms, low visibility, and may lead to cessation of various navigations in addition to various other issues for peoples. After tapering off, tiny particles of the storms remain hanging in the air, thus causing complications for persons suffering from allergy and asthma., (KUNA)

