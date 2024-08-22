DUBAI - The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has unveiled its event schedule for the final four months of 2024, featuring over 100 major business and consumer exhibitions, events, key conferences and associations across various sectors.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said, "Our calendar is anchored by flagship events like GITEX Global, ArabLab+, WETEX, and Automechanika, that continue to draw global attention, along with important conferences and associations. These events are more than just milestones; they are catalysts for economic growth, strategically aligned with the visionary goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The month of September opens with Paper Arabia (3rd - 5th September), followed by the Emirates International Gastroenterology and Hepatology Conference 2024 (6th - 8th September) and Binous Classic (7th - 8th September).

The second week of the month (10th - 12th September) features a packed roster of events with Sleep Expo, Plastics Recycling Show ME, ME Foam & Polyurethane Expo & Adhesives Sealants and Bonding Expo Middle East, Furniture Manufacturing Expo, Base Oils, Lubricants and Additives Technology Exhibition, and Middle East Composites & Advanced Materials Expo.

The centre will also host the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) (14th - 15th September), which will be followed by The Elevator Show (16th – 18th September) and ITS 2024 - World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (16th – 20th September).

Closing out the month's events are ArabLab+ (24th– 26th September), the premier platform for the laboratory and analytical sector, and the major Emirati youth empowerment event, Ru'ya (Careers UAE Redefined), organised by DWTC (24th – 26th September).

Running simultaneously are Private Label Middle East, ISM Middle East, Sign & Graphics Exhibition and sustainability-focused food production event Gulfood Green, running its first-ever edition this year (all 24th – 26th September).

October will see the return of notable events such as the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition - WETEX (1st – 3rd October) and the World Green Economy Summit (2nd - 3rd October).

The Forex Exhibition will run alongside the AGRA Middle East Exhibition - the biggest agricultural trade show in the region, featuring crop farming to aquaculture, horticulture, and more (both 7th - 8th October).

The month's events also include AccessAbilities Expo and the Najah Exhibition, dedicated to higher education opportunities (both 7th - 9th October).

Expand North Star, the world's largest event for startups and investors, GITEX Impact, Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge, and Marketing Mania, will take place at Dubai Harbour between (13th – 16th October), while the 44th edition of the world's biggest technology show and one of DWTC's flagship events GITEX Global, returns to DWTC (14th – 18th October) alongside satellite events GITEX Global DevSlam, and the Future Urbanism Smart City Summit & Expo 2024 (all 14th - 18th October).

The centre will also host the Dubai International Food Safety Conference 2024 (21st - 23rd October), Connecting Trade Worldwide (22nd - 23rd October), HR Summit 2024 (23rd - 24th October), and International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) World Congress of Sports Medicine 2024 (24th - 27th October).

The venue will host the Beauty World Middle East and Wellness & Spa Exhibition (28th - 30th October), followed by the 12th Dubai Otology Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery, Annual Radiology Meeting - ARM 2024, The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition 2024, and Healthcare Future Summit 2024 (all 29th - 31st October).

November will kickstart with Gulfood Manufacturing, along with the key hospitality and food service equipment expo Gulf Host (5th – 7th November). Also taking place within the month are the 34th Annual International Association of Operative Millers Middle East & Africa Region Conference & Expo 2024 (11th – 13th November), followed by World Tobacco Middle East (12th – 13th November).

The month will also see DWTC host GESS - Global Educational Supplies & Solutions, Paperworld Middle East & Playworld Middle East and Brands of India (all three events 12th – 14th November), followed by the MEIDAM 2024 - 9th Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (15th – 17th November).

Ensuing are the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo, and the 7th International Conference of Shenzhen Associations & 2024 OCTF (Dubai) Intelligent Technology Exhibition (both 18th – 20th November).

The LiveableCitiesX, Future FM, and GEO World (all 26th - 28th November) running alongside the must-attend event for the industry Big 5 Global 2024 (26th – 29th November).

December's events calendar opens with the Evolving Practice of Ophthalmology Middle East Conference 2024 (5th – 7th December), followed by the mobility and logistics exhibition Logimotion and Automechanika Dubai, MENA's largest and ever-expanding international trade show for the automotive aftermarket sector (both 10th – 12th December).

Also taking place in December at DWTC are China Home Life, connecting the Far East and the Middle East; the Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition, fostering trade across the pregnancy, baby and child industries; and the International Appliance and Electronics Show, unveiling the latest in tech innovations (all 17th – 19th December).

Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) is set to host a series of high-profile events from September to December, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts from around the world. In late October, fitness enthusiasts and professionals will converge at the Dubai Muscle Show & Active Show 2024 (25th - 27th October).

November hosts various events, beginning with Future Human 2024 (8th - 10th November). Following this is The Global Freight Summit 2024 (18th - 20th November).

At Jafza One Convention Centre, the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation (WNBF) UAE 2024 is set to host the Gulf Super Pro Championship (22nd September), the International Cranes and Transport Middle East Conference 2024 (1st - 2nd October) and the Dubai Diamond Conference (11th November).