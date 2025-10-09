Dubai Municipality has launched the "City Inspector" initiative, a first-of-its-kind programme to prepare and certify qualified inspectors across various municipal sectors.

The initiative aims to build an integrated inspection system, unify processes, and enhance compliance with approved laws and regulations, ultimately raising service quality and community satisfaction.

As part of the first phase of the initiative, Dubai Municipality has certified 63 Emirati inspectors who are adept in 14 technical fields of municipal inspection. This step standardises inspection practices, reduces duplication, and strengthens the efficiency of Dubai’s regulatory framework, reinforcing the city’s leadership in delivering a world-class living environment rooted in health, safety, and quality of life.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised the vital role of regulatory and inspection operations in supporting service development and institutional planning.

To support the initiative, Dubai Municipality has launched the City Inspector Professional Diploma, certifying inspectors across all key municipal fields, including health and safety, food safety, construction activities, waste management, sanitation, sustainability, and the supervision of public facilities.

City Inspectors are tasked with conducting periodic, complaint-based, and visual inspections, while reducing redundant visits and minimising complaints about inspection procedures. Their role is central to streamlining regulatory processes and safeguarding community interests.

The initiative introduces a series of structural reforms and key enablers, including clearly defined inspection scope and responsibilities, a legislative framework granting judicial authority status, detailed inspection manuals and risk-based checklists, comprehensive job descriptions for inspectors, training and awareness programmes to enhance inspector capacity, and integration of advanced technologies to improve inspection efficiency and outcomes.

This comprehensive approach reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to innovation, integration, and proactive regulation, ensuring that inspection operations continue to play a defining role in shaping Dubai as the world’s most liveable and attractive city.