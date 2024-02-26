Under the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, government entities in Dubai convened to review the progress of projects designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, improve travel within the emirate, and boost community health.

The third phase was recently approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

During the meeting hosted by DFF, representatives discussed plans to implement the projects in partnership with various stakeholders. They also identified mechanisms for accelerating the implementation of the projects. There were representatives from The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, DFF, in addition to Emirates Airlines and Etisalat.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “Dubai 10X initiative translates the leadership’s vision into pioneering achievements. It also embodies cooperation between Dubai’s government entities in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This vision underlines the importance of developing government work, enhancing its efficiency, and positioning Dubai as one of the world’s leading cities.”

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said, “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the future of the emirate established a new way of thinking and led to exceptional government performance. The Dubai 10X initiative helps make Dubai one of the world’s best, most future-ready cities, including in terms of health.”

Suzan Al Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said, “The Dubai 10X initiative stands as a shining testament of our leadership that firmly believes in the immense capabilities we have to offer. We are sincerely grateful for the unwavering support and guidance provided by our visionary leaders, as they have been instrumental in transforming what once seemed impossible into tangible realities, paving the way for a future that takes us to new horizons.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said, “The Dubai 10X initiative embodies the spirit of cooperation that exists between Dubai’s government entities and reflects the leadership’s determination for innovation to flourish. The leadership strongly supports initiatives aimed at designing the future of government work in a way that develops vital sectors and enhances quality of life.”

He added, “The projects approved under Dubai 10X will support the city’s path to the future, helping it to become the most future-ready city by seizing opportunities and embracing a culture of innovation in government.”

The Dubai 10X initiative, launched in 2017, has led to the creation of many influential projects in Dubai that have helped improve government services and solved various challenges. The initiative has strengthened Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for exporting innovative models and methods of government work. It has also encouraged government entities to exchange experiences, skills and resources.