DUBAI: Dubai Customs has experienced significant growth in its customs transactions, with a robust 13 percent increase, totalling 21.6 million transactions during the first nine months of this year.

This surge contrasts with the 19 million transactions recorded during the same period last year. The upswing aligns with the targets of Dubai’s economic agenda "D33", which seeks to double foreign trade and establish new trade routes, connecting Dubai with 400 additional cities worldwide.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised that Dubai Customs is in harmony with the visionary objectives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The continuous enhancement of the "Mirsal 2" system, as part of Dubai Customs' development initiative, underscores the commitment to crafting effective policies and procedures supportive of trade. Furthermore, the programme aims to incorporate the latest technologies, meeting the evolving needs of companies for swift, efficient, and secure global supply chain operations.

Customs declarations constituted 87 percent of the total customs transactions. By the end of the third quarter of 2023, Dubai Customs had processed approximately 18.8 million customs declarations, compared to 16.6 million declarations during the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 13.2 percent. These numbers underscore the extent of the digital transformation achieved by Dubai Customs and the successful integration of advanced information technology. Dubai Customs' digital programmes are capable of handling around 70,000 customs declarations in a single day.