Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support the growth and diversification of bilateral economic and investment ties.

The agreement aims to strengthen connections between the business communities in Dubai and London and foster enhanced collaboration on joint initiatives.

Under the terms of the MoU, Dubai Chambers will assist London-based companies from diverse sectors with expanding and growing their operations in Dubai.

The agreement will also contribute to the development of trade and investment relations at the local and regional levels, leveraging Dubai as a hub.

"Dubai Chambers is committed to strengthening international partnerships and building constructive relationships that cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investments. We aim to enhance ties and foster collaboration to drive business growth and open new horizons for expansion into regional and global markets," remarked Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, after signing the deal with Karim Fatehi, Chief Executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Through these efforts, we contribute to building bridges of cooperation with business communities around the world, supporting economic growth and creating new opportunities that align with the aspirations of investors and businesses across diverse sectors," he added.

Fatehi said: "This is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary leaders, members and communities come together to build a shared future. Let us continue to work hand in hand, innovate together, and shape a future where the strength of our collaboration is the foundation of our shared success."

According to him, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry will provide support to investors and businesses from Dubai and facilitate investments and partnerships within London’s business community.

The agreement also outlines cooperation in organising and participating in trade fairs, investment missions, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as the sharing of trade and economic data, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).