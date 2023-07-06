DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted four webinars exploring a range of legal topics impacting the emirate’s business community. The informative online sessions focused on UAE Bankruptcy Law, Legal Aspects of Raising Capital for Technology Startups, Bounced Cheques, and Franchises and Intellectual Property.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “These legal webinars are an important step in meeting the evolving needs of Dubai’s dynamic business community. As the engine of economic advancement and growth in Dubai, one of our main goals at Dubai Chambers is to improve the ease of doing business in the emirate. We strive to create a supportive, enabling, and world-class business environment that promotes innovation and drives entrepreneurship in the private sector.”

The Bankruptcy Law webinar was conducted in partnership with Afridi and Angell and examined key elements of the UAE Bankruptcy Law (Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2016). During the session, participants were provided with updates on the latest developments and current processes relating to the legislation, which has undergone a series of amendments.

The virtual session focused on bankruptcy procedures and emerging trends in the application of the law in the UAE, together with the liability of the board members and management of bankrupt companies, pre-bankruptcy application planning, and possible challenges to pre-bankruptcy actions.

The webinar on Legal Aspects of Raising Capital for Technology Startups offered a comprehensive overview of recent market trends within the venture capital landscape, with the goal of ensuring investors and startup founders are fully informed on the latest developments and equipped with the knowledge they need to shape successful business strategies.

The session provided expert advice on navigating equity fundraising rounds with both regional and international investors, as well as examining the legal considerations when investing in a startup and negotiating venture capital term sheets and transaction documents. Participants also discussed recent commercial trends and legal developments surrounding startup fundraising.

The Bounced Cheques awareness session proved to be beneficial for attendees. Presented in collaboration with Ince & Co., the 90-minute webinar focused on the impact of amendments to the provisions of UAE Commercial Transactions Law, which included the decriminalization of bounced cheques to enhance the dynamics of business transactions and revitalize commercial dealings.

Participants gained a deeper understanding of the amendments to the law, together with its exceptions and penalties, debt recovery avenues in the UAE, and risk reduction options to avoid non-payment.

For the fourth legal webinar held in June, Dubai Chambers conducted an informative session on Franchises and Intellectual Property. Hosted in association with Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants, the one-hour session examined how intellectual property impacts franchise businesses and outlined some of the key commercial considerations.

Key topics explored during the session included accounting factors affecting franchise businesses, applying due diligence on intellectual property, and the roles and responsibilities of both franchisors and franchisees. The session also featured case studies on major global brands to help highlight potential issues and best practices.

The hosting of the four legal webinars comes as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to improving the business environment in Dubai, attracting foreign investment and international companies to the emirate, supporting member companies with their global expansion plans, and growing Dubai's digital economy.