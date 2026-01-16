DUBAI - Dubai Chambers explored ways to strengthen bilateral partnerships and expand trade and investment opportunities on Friday during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the US state of Illinois led by Senator Seth Lewis, a member of the Illinois Senate.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, who discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation across a range of areas. These included trade and investment, as well as participation in business events in Dubai and the United States.

“This visit marks an important step in further strengthening the economic ties between Dubai and the State of Illinois. It also reflects our commitment to providing an integrated support ecosystem that enables US companies to capitalise on opportunities for growth and regional expansion from Dubai," said Lootah.

Discussions explored ways to enhance cooperation and facilitate the flow of business and investments between Dubai and the State of Illinois.

Dubai Chambers reaffirmed its commitment to supporting US companies seeking to enter the Dubai market or expand their operations in the emirate, while also showcasing private sector partnership opportunities and available investment frameworks.

The meeting noted close alignment on global trade, investment, and sustainability, and identified shared opportunities in logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology, and sustainable energy.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing economic dialogue and to creating new avenues for mutual growth for the business communities in Dubai and Illinois.

Dubai’s role as a strategic gateway for Illinois exports to markets across Africa and the Middle East and North Africa was also discussed, alongside opportunities for logistics partnerships with Dubai-based companies to strengthen supply chains and expand logistics services in Illinois.

In addition, discussions focused on advancing investment cooperation in priority innovation areas, including quantum computing and other advanced technologies, as well as renewable energy and green initiatives.

Trade relations between Dubai and the United States remain strong, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching AED116.4 billion in 2024, representing annual growth of 10 percent.