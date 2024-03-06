Dubai Chambers has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World. The agreement will enable the chambers to leverage DP World’s global network to establish and host international representative offices at the group’s facilities around the world in support of the Dubai Global initiative.

The agreement was signed today at Dubai Chambers' headquarters by Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Dubai International Chamber.

The partnership aligns with the goals of the Dubai Global initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, which aims to establish 50 international representative offices around the world by 2030 to attract foreign direct investment, multinational companies, and global talent to the emirate.

The Dubai Global initiative is led by Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which last year opened 16 new representative offices to expand its global network across South America, Europe, Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. The chamber is dedicated to supporting the expansion of local businesses seeking to extend their international reach and enter global markets.

Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “Our cooperation will contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Global initiative and support our efforts to drive increased trade and investment in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). We look forward to continuing to activate partnerships with various stakeholders across the country to achieve the chambers’ strategic priorities and further enhance the emirate’s investment landscape, which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Commenting on the significance of the partnership, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, said, “This strategic partnership will help consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global hub for trade and investment, and we are confident it will play a key role in increasing foreign trade flows to the emirate. The agreement will enable Dubai Chambers to benefit from our global presence and accelerate the growth of international trade and represents a model for effective cooperation among the business community that will drive inward investment, advance economic growth, and boost the emirate’s global competitiveness.”

The combination of DP World’s global presence in 74 countries across six continents, and Dubai Chambers’ network of representative offices in 31 cities around the world is expected to significantly expand international market access and enhance the services both parties offer to local businesses. This vital partnership will connect Dubai-based companies with trusted stakeholders and potential partners in all corners of the globe that can help them access new markets, scale up their operations, and secure cross-border partnerships.