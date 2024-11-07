Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted a Digital Advocacy Workshop focusing on bridging funding and investment gaps for digital startups.

Held at Dubai Chambers headquarters, the event brought together key players in the digital ecosystem, including venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and government representatives, to explore solutions for startups seeking funding and investment.

The event featured a panel discussion titled ‘Bridging the Funding and Investment Gap’ with the participation of expert speakers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Oraseya Capital, and Monet Capital. The speakers shared their perspectives on investment criteria, leveraging government funds, and essential steps startups can take to attract investment.

The workshop also featured a presentation from Ziina, a digital payments solutions provider that has successfully secured funding, which offered valuable insights to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event enabled participants to connect with industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs to share experiences and exchange ideas.

The Digital Advocacy Workshop came as part of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s ongoing efforts to address key challenges faced by the digital startup ecosystem.

By providing impactful platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the chamber aims to empower startups to increase their contribution to the growth of Dubai’s digital economy.