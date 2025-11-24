KUALA LUMPUR - Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched a promotional trade mission to Malaysia and Cambodia, running from 24 to 28 November, with the participation of a delegation of UAE company representatives and entrepreneurs.

The tour aims to explore partnership opportunities and support the overseas expansion of Dubai-based businesses, particularly in the promising markets of Southeast Asia.

The mission focuses on opening new channels of communication with government bodies, economic institutions and major companies in both countries, alongside holding bilateral business meetings designed to build long-term commercial and investment partnerships.

The delegation will also take part in an intensive programme of official meetings highlighting the investment environment in Malaysia and Cambodia, and the expansion prospects for Dubai companies through establishing offices in these markets to boost trade via exports and re-exports.

Such missions organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce are a key tool in strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s business sector, enabling local companies to expand globally and connect directly with international investment opportunities.

These visits provide a practical platform to understand emerging business environments and track economic developments in target countries, enabling companies to make informed expansion decisions based on deep understanding of available opportunities.

The mission forms part of Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s ongoing efforts to support the growth of national companies, open new paths for exports and investment, and strengthen the UAE business sector’s presence in high-potential Asian markets. Through direct engagement with stakeholders and potential partners in each city, the Chamber aims to help Dubai companies broaden their international footprint and explore opportunities across diverse economic sectors.

The mission is organised in cooperation with several local and international partners, including the UAE embassies in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, Malaysia’s ministries of investment, trade and industry, the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, the Council for the Development of Cambodia, and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.