Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted a meeting with the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group to discuss opportunities to enhance the sector's performance and support its sustainable growth.

Participants in the meeting included Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers; Mohamed Al Sharif, Chairman of the board of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group, and several members of the group’s board.

During the meeting, participants discussed the growth prospects for the fruit and vegetable trade in Dubai and highlighted promising opportunities within the sector, including ways to accelerate the expansion of business and trade in global markets. The session also provided a valuable platform to identify and explore solutions to any challenges facing traders as part of their business activities.

Following the meeting, a Dubai Chambers delegation led by Lootah was invited to participate in a site visit to the Fruit and Vegetables Market in the city’s Deira district to learn more about the facilities and the topics discussed during the session.

The meeting was arranged to consolidate the steady growth achieved by the sector as part of the chambers’ ongoing drive to enhance Dubai’s favourable business environment and ensure the competitiveness of the local business community, which contributes to the growth of international trade and boosts the volume of imports, exports, and re-exports to key global markets.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to advancing the interests of the business community by activating the private sector’s role in developing regulatory frameworks across all economic activities, which enhances the competitiveness of the economy and further strengthens Dubai's position as a leading global hub for trade. The chamber’s regular meetings with business groups offer open and transparent platforms for discussion on how to overcome any challenges and leverage opportunities to drive business growth.

The creation of sector-specific Business Groups comes as part of the chamber’s commitment to serving the needs of the business community and promoting the development of diverse sectors in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a crucial role in supporting Business Groups by facilitating two-way dialogue between government entities and the private sector, addressing key policy matters to enhance the competitiveness of companies within each sector and boost their contribution to the emirate’s economy.